Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 744 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Black Hills worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,690,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 77.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 132,003 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter worth about $7,678,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Black Hills by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills stock opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

