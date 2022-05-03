Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 138.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,595,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,755,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,725,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OLPX stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. Olaplex’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

