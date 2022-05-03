Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 814 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 66,304 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,923,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,485,000 after acquiring an additional 418,067 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HR. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of HR opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

