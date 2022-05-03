Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $307.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.87. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $285.59 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 28.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

