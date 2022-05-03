Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Murphy USA worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $2,062,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $35,961,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after buying an additional 180,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 52.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,734,000 after buying an additional 130,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 174.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,128,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $231.76 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $126.56 and a one year high of $249.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.67.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.73%.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

