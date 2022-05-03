The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Position Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,098,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,305,000 after buying an additional 57,330 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AES by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.92%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

