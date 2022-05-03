Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 598 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Qualys worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLYS opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.21. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $150.10.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $401,186.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,594,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

