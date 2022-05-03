Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,581 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,627.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,702 shares of company stock worth $797,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.55) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

