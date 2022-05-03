Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 234,157 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,971 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,157 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Southwestern Energy worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 144.72%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

