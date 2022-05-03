Westpac Banking Corp Sells 54,618 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,618 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,423,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 664.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 149,043 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

Shares of HLT opened at $155.41 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

