Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 96,054 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 153.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,054 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,768,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,817,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,751,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,550 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,602,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,163,000 after buying an additional 2,557,159 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

