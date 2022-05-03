Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,353 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Seagate Technology by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 75,581 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 298,738 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,752,000 after buying an additional 241,548 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.87. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

