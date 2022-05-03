Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,031 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CGI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.70.

GIB opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

