Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Adient were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 440.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,797,000 after buying an additional 4,969,447 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth approximately $63,445,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 42.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,101,000 after purchasing an additional 549,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth approximately $17,843,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 303,320 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADNT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

