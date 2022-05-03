Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Range Resources worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 544,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $34.61.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

