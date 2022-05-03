ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICUI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock opened at $212.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.47. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.48.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

