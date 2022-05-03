Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.29 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after acquiring an additional 519,307 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after acquiring an additional 460,568 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after acquiring an additional 428,777 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $90,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $2,047,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $10,083,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.05.

ETSY opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average of $181.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.63 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

