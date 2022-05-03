Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Trupanion worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Trupanion by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Trupanion by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Trupanion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

TRUP opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 2.06. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.20.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $339,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,394,829.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $88,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $466,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,958 shares of company stock worth $2,317,007 over the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

