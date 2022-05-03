Westpac Banking Corp Buys Shares of 30,817 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,817 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 83.06.

Shares of RIVN opened at 31.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 43.60. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 29.32 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

