Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,096 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.