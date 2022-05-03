DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 119,632.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $197,520,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $102,244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $80,764,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $59.36.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

