Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Position Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in R. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ryder System by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after acquiring an additional 67,740 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ryder System by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ryder System by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.23. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

