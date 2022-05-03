Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.35 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STERIS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after purchasing an additional 134,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,569,000 after purchasing an additional 82,226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in STERIS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,602,000 after purchasing an additional 137,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in STERIS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,289,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,309. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS stock opened at $224.06 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $188.10 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

