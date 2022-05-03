Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 904 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of The Ensign Group worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.