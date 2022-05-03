Bank of America Corp DE Has $136.86 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,874,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484,696 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $136,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Ally Financial stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

