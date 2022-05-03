LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 193,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.46% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $142,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after purchasing an additional 454,429 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $10,774,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $7,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.44.

LYB opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.93 and a 200-day moving average of $97.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

