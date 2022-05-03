Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.68% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $145,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 128,480 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 159,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 244,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period.

SCHP opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64.

