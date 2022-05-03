Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,908,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 308,128 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.14% of Infosys worth $149,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 57,758,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,149,000 after buying an additional 807,202 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after buying an additional 693,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after buying an additional 5,264,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,750,000 after buying an additional 617,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 170.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,435,000 after buying an additional 8,802,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.