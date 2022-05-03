Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $166,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

XLG opened at $316.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.27. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $302.57 and a 12 month high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

