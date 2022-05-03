Bank of America Corp DE Sells 554,271 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 554,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $168,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2,216.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.14 and a 200 day moving average of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $92.22 and a 1 year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

