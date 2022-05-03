Bank of America Corp DE Sells 554,271 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 554,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $168,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2,216.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.14 and a 200 day moving average of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $92.22 and a 1 year high of $123.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.30.
About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.