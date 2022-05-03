Raymond James & Associates Purchases 81,669 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,669 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of BorgWarner worth $18,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

