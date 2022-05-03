Raymond James & Associates Has $18.42 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 81,669 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of BorgWarner worth $18,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of BWA opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

