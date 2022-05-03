Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.63% of Trinity Industries worth $18,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.33. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

Several research firms have commented on TRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.32.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

