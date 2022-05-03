Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,254 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Axon Enterprise worth $18,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.43 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.81.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.