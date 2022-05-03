Raymond James & Associates Purchases 6,399 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $18,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

Shares of PTNQ opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.83.

