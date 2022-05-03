Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,254 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of Axon Enterprise worth $18,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 668,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $209.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average of $146.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -117.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

