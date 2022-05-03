Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Saia were worth $19,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Saia by 59.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saia by 1,450.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Saia by 35.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $208.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.53. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.02 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.38.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

