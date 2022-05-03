Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 259,454 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Lamb Weston worth $20,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 180,439 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,611,000 after buying an additional 644,541 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $158,009,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $85.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

