Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Syneos Health worth $19,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

SYNH stock opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.77 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

