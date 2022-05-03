Swiss National Bank Sells 100 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Paylocity worth $19,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $194.58 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

