Swiss National Bank Sells 700 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $20,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $109.62 and a one year high of $140.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day moving average is $124.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.69%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

