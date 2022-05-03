Swiss National Bank Has $19.78 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $19,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several analysts have commented on LAD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

NYSE LAD opened at $291.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.92. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $395.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.