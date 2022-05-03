Raymond James & Associates Purchases 371 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $144,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $178.29 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.69 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.