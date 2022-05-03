MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of MKS Instruments worth $21,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in MKS Instruments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MKS Instruments by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,557,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.68.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.56.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.