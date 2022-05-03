Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $21,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Jabil by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Jabil by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Jabil by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBL opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.94. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

