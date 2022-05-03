Swiss National Bank Purchases 900 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Ares Management worth $21,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 54,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $4,296,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,095 shares of company stock worth $12,404,537. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.03. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ares Management’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.61%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

