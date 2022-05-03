CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 331 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $211.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.15 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.35 and a 200-day moving average of $241.82.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.60.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.