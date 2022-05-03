DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DaVita by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 138.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 231.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.62. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. DaVita’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.