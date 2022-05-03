ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after buying an additional 633,237 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,895,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 593.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after buying an additional 137,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,530,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED opened at $132.81 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $237.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.91. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.22.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

