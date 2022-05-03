Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $53.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

Several analysts have commented on ESNT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

